India’s AI Moment: Perplexity Tops App Stores, Outpacing ChatGPT and Gemini

India's AI revolution just hit a new milestone. Perplexity — an Indian-founded AI-powered knowledge and productivity platform — has claimed the #1 spot on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, overtaking global giants like ChatGPT and Gemini.
For a nation long celebrated for its tech talent but often seen as a service hub, this marks a powerful shift: India isn't just powering the world's technology anymore — it's now leading it.
From Talent to Product Powerhouse Behind Perplexity's rise is a visionary founder Aravind Srinivas from Tamilnadu, who saw what the world's biggest AI apps missed — the need for an intelligent, multilingual, and contextual platform designed for the Indian user.
From professionals and students to small business owners, Perplexity offers a unified AI experience — blending search, chat, and productivity tools — built for speed, clarity, and real-world problem solving.
India Chooses Indian The app's meteoric growth mirrors a cultural undercurrent sweeping India — a growing sense of digital self-belief.
As India's AI ecosystem matures, users are showing a strong preference for products built with local insight and cultural context. Perplexity's success signals this shift: a decisive moment where Indians are not just early adopters, but active champions of indigenous innovation.
The New Benchmark in Global AI By surpassing tech heavyweights, Perplexity has redefined what an Indian product can achieve globally.
It's a story not just about downloads — but about destiny.
As India positions itself as a global AI powerhouse, Perplexity's rise sends one clear message to the world.
