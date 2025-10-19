Left Menu

Soccer-Pyramids score late to win African Super Cup

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-10-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 01:09 IST
Pyramids of Egypt snatched the African Super Cup with a late goal from striker Fiston Mayele as they beat Renaissance Berkane 1-0 in Cairo on Saturday. The Congolese striker struck home the game's only goal 15 minutes from time.

Pyramids were first time Champions League winners last season while the Moroccan side won African club football's secondary trophy, the Confederation Cup. The Cairo club will play in the Intercontinental Cup in Qatar at the end of the year where they have a semi-final spot and if they win that clash will progress to the December 17 final against Paris St Germain. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

