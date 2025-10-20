South Korea Aims to Revolutionize Global Defense Industry

South Korea is positioning itself as a leader in the global defense industry through substantial investments in research and development. President Lee Jae Myung announced at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 that the nation aims to achieve the world's fourth-largest defense industry by 2030.

Currently ranked 10th in global arms sales, South Korea's ambitions are driven by a strategic focus on securing technological sovereignty. President Lee articulated plans to ensure independent development of critical technologies, including specialized semiconductors, further strengthening the country's defense sector.

With increased exports following geopolitical shifts, like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, South Korea is enhancing its international defense partnerships. Notably, the nation is expanding its market presence by sharing both its sophisticated weapons systems and the underlying industrial expertise to its global partners.

