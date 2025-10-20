South Korea Aims to Revolutionize Global Defense Industry
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pledged significant investment in defense and aerospace research till 2030 to build the world's fourth-largest defense industry. At the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition, he emphasized technological sovereignty and international partnerships, highlighting South Korea's evolving role in global arms exports.
South Korea is positioning itself as a leader in the global defense industry through substantial investments in research and development. President Lee Jae Myung announced at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 that the nation aims to achieve the world's fourth-largest defense industry by 2030.
Currently ranked 10th in global arms sales, South Korea's ambitions are driven by a strategic focus on securing technological sovereignty. President Lee articulated plans to ensure independent development of critical technologies, including specialized semiconductors, further strengthening the country's defense sector.
With increased exports following geopolitical shifts, like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, South Korea is enhancing its international defense partnerships. Notably, the nation is expanding its market presence by sharing both its sophisticated weapons systems and the underlying industrial expertise to its global partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Aerospace Giants Seal Satellite Merger Framework
Inconsistent Growth Shadows Cancer Research in Emerging Economies
European Aerospace Giants Join Forces to Compete with SpaceX
Priyanka Gandhi lauds Wayanad-based Hume Centre for ecological research
A Diwali of New Beginnings: Haveus Aerotech Enters India's Defence Sector to Power Aerospace Self-Reliance