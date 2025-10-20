Space Race Heats Up: NASA Opens Artemis 3 Contract Amid Delays

NASA has decided to reopen the contract bidding for its Artemis 3 moon landing mission, currently held by SpaceX, amid schedule delays, stated Administrator Sean Duffy on Monday. The announcement suggests increased competition with companies like Blue Origin eyeing the opportunity.

Duffy, who also serves as U.S. Transportation Secretary, indicated that the move aims to inject competitive pressure and ensure timely execution. The Artemis 3 mission is slated for 2027, but has seen delays in the ambitious goal to precede China's planned lunar landing by 2030.

Blue Origin, a contender founded by Jeff Bezos, had secured a separate NASA contract for future Artemis missions. The renewed competition comes as Blue Origin seeks to demonstrate its capabilities, countering SpaceX's setbacks and aligning with strategic U.S. lunar goals.

