Flying High: Aman Thakran and the Rise of BharatFare

Aman Thakran, the visionary force behind BharatFare.com, is transforming the international flight booking experience for Indians by focusing on affordability, transparency, and personalized service. Born in Bajitpur Thakran, near Delhi, Aman's journey from a small village to the global stage symbolizes the potential of India's startup ecosystem.

BharatFare.com, launched in September 2025, offers a unique WhatsApp-first booking model, enabling users to book flights through a seamless chat interface, removing the complexity of typical online platforms. By ensuring transparency and eliminating hidden fees, it has quickly gained popularity among students, NRIs, and frequent travelers.

The platform's success reflects Aman's dedication to addressing the challenges faced by Indian travelers, both domestically and abroad. By combining technology with personalized support, BharatFare.com has become a trusted name, offering an empathetic travel solution that connects India with the world.

