Left Menu

Flying High: Aman Thakran and the Rise of BharatFare

Aman Thakran, founder of BharatFare.com, is revolutionizing how Indians book international flights by prioritizing affordability, transparency, and customer service. Based in London, his travel platform utilizes a WhatsApp-first booking model, simplifying the process and earning trust from students, NRIs, and travelers globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:43 IST
Flying High: Aman Thakran and the Rise of BharatFare
  • Country:
  • United States

Aman Thakran, the visionary force behind BharatFare.com, is transforming the international flight booking experience for Indians by focusing on affordability, transparency, and personalized service. Born in Bajitpur Thakran, near Delhi, Aman's journey from a small village to the global stage symbolizes the potential of India's startup ecosystem.

BharatFare.com, launched in September 2025, offers a unique WhatsApp-first booking model, enabling users to book flights through a seamless chat interface, removing the complexity of typical online platforms. By ensuring transparency and eliminating hidden fees, it has quickly gained popularity among students, NRIs, and frequent travelers.

The platform's success reflects Aman's dedication to addressing the challenges faced by Indian travelers, both domestically and abroad. By combining technology with personalized support, BharatFare.com has become a trusted name, offering an empathetic travel solution that connects India with the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025