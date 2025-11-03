Left Menu

dYdX and DeepSnitch: The Future of US Crypto Trading

Decentralized exchange dYdX plans to expand into the US by 2025, offering spot crypto trading. This marks a shift from its derivatives focus, adapting to favorable regulations. Meanwhile, DeepSnitch AI, a meme coin with real tech utility, has raised $490K and targets significant growth by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Decentralized exchange dYdX has announced plans to expand its operations into the United States, focusing on offering spot cryptocurrency trading by late 2025. This strategic shift comes amidst a favorable regulatory outlook in the US concerning digital asset trading, as hinted by both the SEC and CFTC.

Currently known for its derivatives trading platform, dYdX's move to introduce spot trading aligns with the rising demand and regulatory clarity expected during the tenure of the present US administration. President Eddie Zhang noted the development as a pivotal step for the exchange in capturing the growing US market.

Simultaneously, the meme crypto project DeepSnitch AI is gaining traction among investors. With $490K raised and a 40% rise in presale, it offers AI-driven tools for traders. The project stands out for providing practical utility, making it a hot contender in the meme coin market poised for explosive growth by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

