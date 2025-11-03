Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025: A Leap Towards Innovation Hub

Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025, scheduled for Tuesday, seeks to elevate the state's profile in India's burgeoning technology and startup ecosystem, according to an official announcement.

Organized by the state's Commerce and Industry department, this landmark event signifies a new chapter in innovation and entrepreneurship underlined by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's commitment to making Chhattisgarh Central India's innovation hub.

The event will draw in investors, industry leaders, and innovators, serving as a vital platform for new investments, partnerships, and showcasing Chhattisgarh's progress in digital and deep-tech innovation, aligning with India's broader digital and startup mission goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)