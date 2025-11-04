China Boosts Cross-Border Financial Services

China's financial regulator is set to enhance support for Chinese banks and insurers, leveraging Hong Kong as a gateway for expanding financial services to Chinese enterprises venturing overseas. The announcement was made by Zhou Liang, the vice minister of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, on Tuesday.

In an effort to address financial challenges that could arise from cross-border business, the regulator is committed to improving the financial regulatory cooperation mechanism and the policy framework between China and Hong Kong. Such collaboration is aimed at bolstering financial stability and minimizing potential risks.

The plan underscores China's strategic use of Hong Kong to facilitate international financial growth, aligning with broader goals to extend the reach of its enterprises in the global market. This development highlights the ongoing importance of cross-border financial integration.

