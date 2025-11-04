China Boosts Cross-Border Financial Services
China's financial regulator plans to support Chinese banks and insurers to use Hong Kong as a hub for international financial services. Zhou Liang, vice minister of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, announced improved regulatory cooperation to mitigate cross-border financial risks between the mainland and Hong Kong.
China's financial regulator is set to enhance support for Chinese banks and insurers, leveraging Hong Kong as a gateway for expanding financial services to Chinese enterprises venturing overseas. The announcement was made by Zhou Liang, the vice minister of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, on Tuesday.
In an effort to address financial challenges that could arise from cross-border business, the regulator is committed to improving the financial regulatory cooperation mechanism and the policy framework between China and Hong Kong. Such collaboration is aimed at bolstering financial stability and minimizing potential risks.
The plan underscores China's strategic use of Hong Kong to facilitate international financial growth, aligning with broader goals to extend the reach of its enterprises in the global market. This development highlights the ongoing importance of cross-border financial integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Legacy of George Banks: A Notorious Chapter in American Crime History
Court Dismisses Allegations Against Banks in Financial Impropriety Case
Jitin Prasada Strengthens India–Romania Ties, Focuses on Skills Mobility and Economic Cooperation
Tunisian Banks Halt Operations Amid Employee Strike for Wage Hikes
Bridging Giants: Russia-China Talks on Economic Cooperation