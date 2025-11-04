Cloudworx Wins ABB Startup Challenge, Pioneering AI-Powered Industrial Innovation

ABB India, in a collaborative effort with Microsoft and SynerLeap, has declared Cloudworx the victor of the ABB Startup Challenge India 2025. The startup's innovative AI-powered solution is set to transform industrial processes by offering real-time monitoring and continuous improvement capabilities, contributing to enhanced energy efficiency across sectors.

This Bengaluru-based startup was awarded a $30,000 project prize and will benefit from mentorship provided by Microsoft and ABB's startup accelerator, SynerLeap. Cloudworx's solution simplifies the motor and drive selection process and aims to become a global market-ready solution, enabling seamless automation and adoption of ABB's drives.

The competition centered on leveraging AI for smart drive technology, demonstrating the crucial role startups play in advancing industrial technology amid India's rapidly evolving industrial landscape. ABB continues to foster open innovation, supporting scalable solutions with a focus on global sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)