Celonis' Strategic India Expansion: A Third of Global Team by FY27

Celonis is poised to significantly bolster its workforce in India, aiming to have nearly one-third of its global team stationed there by the end of the fiscal year 2027. This move underscores the pivotal role India plays in the strategic footprint of the process intelligence company.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Celonis plans to scale its Indian workforce from 300 employees by the end of the current fiscal year to an estimated 1,500 by FY27. This ambition was articulated by Celonis President Carsten Thoma during the company's annual Celosphere 2025 event.

Thoma emphasized the importance of India within the global context, noting the surge of Indian firms in the Fortune Global 2000 list and the transformation of global capability centers into key decision-making hubs within India. He reiterated that India is vital for maintaining global equilibrium at the highest levels.

