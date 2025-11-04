Left Menu

Celonis' Strategic India Expansion: A Third of Global Team by FY27

Celonis is amplifying its presence in India, planning for nearly one-third of its global workforce to be based there by FY27. The company's confidence in India's market potential is reflected in plans to expand from 300 to 1,500 employees, highlighting India's growing role in Celonis' global strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:22 IST
Celonis' Strategic India Expansion: A Third of Global Team by FY27
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Celonis is poised to significantly bolster its workforce in India, aiming to have nearly one-third of its global team stationed there by the end of the fiscal year 2027. This move underscores the pivotal role India plays in the strategic footprint of the process intelligence company.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Celonis plans to scale its Indian workforce from 300 employees by the end of the current fiscal year to an estimated 1,500 by FY27. This ambition was articulated by Celonis President Carsten Thoma during the company's annual Celosphere 2025 event.

Thoma emphasized the importance of India within the global context, noting the surge of Indian firms in the Fortune Global 2000 list and the transformation of global capability centers into key decision-making hubs within India. He reiterated that India is vital for maintaining global equilibrium at the highest levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sex Racket Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh Highway Hotel

Sex Racket Uncovered at Uttar Pradesh Highway Hotel

 India
2
Automakers Rally to Sustain North American Trade Deal

Automakers Rally to Sustain North American Trade Deal

 United States
3
Global Efforts to Resolve Sudan Conflict Intensify

Global Efforts to Resolve Sudan Conflict Intensify

 United States
4
Iran Releases French Nationals in Diplomatic Breakthrough

Iran Releases French Nationals in Diplomatic Breakthrough

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025