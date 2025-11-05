Left Menu

Asian Stock Markets Face Unsteady Recovery After Major Selloff

Asian stock markets saw a partial recovery after a significant selloff prompted by concerns about tech-led market volatility and overstretched valuations. While Japanese and South Korean markets were initially hit hard, they managed a partial rebound as investors weighed potential profits against record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:48 IST
Asian Stock Markets Face Unsteady Recovery After Major Selloff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks showed signs of recovery on Wednesday following a severe selloff as market volatility reached levels unseen since April. The downturn, led by tech stocks on Wall Street, raised concerns over inflated valuations. While Tokyo and South Korean markets bore the brunt early on, they managed to claw back some losses.

The Tokyo stock index, after dropping nearly 7% from Tuesday's record high, ended the session down 2.8%. South Korean shares fell by as much as 6.2% before settling at a 3% drop. The Asian-Pacific index also faced its steepest decline since the early April tariff announcement by the U.S. President, dropping 1% by session's end.

Investor anxiety rose as CEOs from major financial institutions like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs questioned the sustainability of high valuations, echoing warnings from JPMorgan Chase's CEO Jamie Dimon about potential corrections. Coupled with gains from AI enthusiasm, the markets seemed vulnerable to shifts, drawing parallels to the dotcom bubble.

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Flawed Voter List in Haryana Elections

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Flawed Voter List in Haryana Elections

 India
2
Matthew Short Embraces Spin Challenge in Run-Up to T20 World Cup

Matthew Short Embraces Spin Challenge in Run-Up to T20 World Cup

 Global
3
India's Persistent Russian Oil Imports Amid Sanctions

India's Persistent Russian Oil Imports Amid Sanctions

 Russia
4
Delhi High Court Urges Responsible Reporting: Media Warned Against Sensationalism

Delhi High Court Urges Responsible Reporting: Media Warned Against Sensation...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025