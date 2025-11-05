Pinterest's Growth Struggles: Uncertainty Amidst Tariff Pressures

Pinterest shares nosedived by 18% on Wednesday, raising concerns over its growth potential amidst ongoing tariff pressures and intense competition from larger rivals. The potential slump threatens to slash $4.36 billion from the company's market value if premarket trading losses persist.

The company's results stand in stark contrast to positive revenue figures from digital advertising leaders like Alphabet, Meta, and Reddit, buoyed by strong ad spending. Platforms such as Meta's Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok continue to attract global retailers as the holiday season approaches, thanks to their vast user bases and advanced AI capabilities.

Chief Financial Officer Julia Donnelly highlighted diminished ad revenue in the U.S. and Canada due to heightened tariff-related margin pressures. Retailers, particularly Chinese companies like Temu and Shein, have reduced marketing budgets under evolving tariff conditions. Pinterest's projected revenue falls short of analysts' expectations, reflecting challenges in delivering growth catalysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)