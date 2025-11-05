Maharashtra Partners with Elon Musk's Starlink for Satellite-Based Internet Advancements

The Maharashtra government announced a groundbreaking partnership with Elon Musk's satellite communications company, Starlink, marking the first such union between the US firm and an Indian state. The collaboration aims to deploy satellite-based internet services across Maharashtra.

This agreement, formalized through a Letter of Intent with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd, seeks to enhance connectivity in governmental institutions, rural communities, and crucial public infrastructure in remote regions like Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim, and Dharashiv.

The initiative aligns with the state's flagship Digital Maharashtra mission, aiming to pave the way for advanced digital infrastructure and setting a precedent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)