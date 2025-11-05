Left Menu

Maharashtra Partners with Elon Musk's Starlink for Satellite-Based Internet Advancements

The Maharashtra government has partnered with Elon Musk's satellite venture, Starlink, to launch satellite-based internet services across the state. As the first Indian state to collaborate with Starlink, Maharashtra aims to enhance digital infrastructure particularly in remote, underserved regions, supporting its Digital Maharashtra mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:00 IST
Maharashtra Partners with Elon Musk's Starlink for Satellite-Based Internet Advancements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government announced a groundbreaking partnership with Elon Musk's satellite communications company, Starlink, marking the first such union between the US firm and an Indian state. The collaboration aims to deploy satellite-based internet services across Maharashtra.

This agreement, formalized through a Letter of Intent with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd, seeks to enhance connectivity in governmental institutions, rural communities, and crucial public infrastructure in remote regions like Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim, and Dharashiv.

The initiative aligns with the state's flagship Digital Maharashtra mission, aiming to pave the way for advanced digital infrastructure and setting a precedent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling the Global Web of Fraud: A Cybercrime and White-Collar Convergence

Unraveling the Global Web of Fraud: A Cybercrime and White-Collar Convergenc...

 Global
2
Pukhraj Singh Gill Shines with Stunning 9-Under 63 at IGPL Invitational

Pukhraj Singh Gill Shines with Stunning 9-Under 63 at IGPL Invitational

 India
3
Chemical Warehouse Tragedy: Indore Fire Leads to Homicide Charges

Chemical Warehouse Tragedy: Indore Fire Leads to Homicide Charges

 India
4
Cautious Approach to AI: Insights from Timnit Gebru

Cautious Approach to AI: Insights from Timnit Gebru

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025