EU Streamlines Rare Earth Supply via China 'Special Channel'

The European Union has set up a dedicated communication channel with Chinese authorities to guarantee the supply of rare earth materials essential for EU industries. The decision follows China's introduction of export controls that sparked concerns over potential disruptions to the production of essential technologies.

Efforts over recent months have included a series of agreements with the United States and Europe to ease the supply strain. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic discussed these issues repeatedly with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, emphasizing the need to manage export procedures effectively to avoid negative impacts on EU production.

Sefcovic made these comments in Kuwait during the 2025 GCC-EU Business Forum, reaffirming Brussels and Beijing's commitment to prioritize European applications and expedite export permits via the new communication channel. Approximately 2,000 applications have been submitted, with a focus on diversifying supply sources within Europe as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)