Phillips Opens State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Expertise Center in Pune

Phillips Machine Tools has unveiled its new Phillips Manufacturing Expertise Center in Chakan, Pune, emphasizing the advancement of India's manufacturing capabilities. The inauguration was led by industry leaders, marking a significant leap toward smarter, sustainable industrial practices.

The center is designed as a hub for innovation and collaboration, offering live demonstrations of cutting-edge CNC machines, automation systems, and next-generation 3D printing technologies. It also aims to bridge the skills gap by providing hands-on training and development opportunities for engineers and students.

This initiative is a strategic move by Phillips to strengthen its global network while contributing to India's ambition of becoming a leading manufacturing nation. Industry stakeholders highlighted its potential to transform the manufacturing landscape and elevate India's position in the international market.

(With inputs from agencies.)