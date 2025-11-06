Lakeside Software Expands: Enhancing Digital Experiences with New Azure India Region

Lakeside Software, a leader in digital employee experience platforms, has rolled out its new SysTrack Cloud region in India on Microsoft's Azure. This initiative broadens its global infrastructure to support IT teams in delivering superior digital experiences.

Dan Salinas, Lakeside's COO, highlights the expansion's role in meeting critical data residency and performance needs for businesses in India and nearby markets. This development allows enterprises to optimize latency and locality, crucial for efficient, scalable digital operations.

Industry partners, including Kyndryl, Lenovo, and SPNX, emphasize the strategic significance of this move in strengthening digital transformation. By localizing SysTrack Cloud, the initiative empowers Indian enterprises to advance digital experiences, drive compliance, and achieve growth with enhanced speed and reliability.