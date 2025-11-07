Left Menu

Dutch Government Ready to Lift Nexperia Restrictions Amid Potential Chip Supply Resumption

The Dutch government plans to suspend restrictions on chipmaker Nexperia if China resumes critical chip exports, alleviating supply chain disruptions across various industries. The ongoing negotiations highlight global trade tensions and their impact on technology sectors.

07-11-2025
The Dutch government is poised to lift restrictions on chipmaker Nexperia, contingent on the resumption of crucial chip exports from China, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

As the Dutch await confirmation of resumed shipments, Nexperia's operations have been disrupted due to a prior ownership and control conflict with China. This confrontation has severely impacted the global supply chains, affecting automotive production and leading to temporary worker furloughs. Nexperia's chips are integral to numerous sectors, including industrial, computing, mobile, and consumer products.

Netherlands' Economy Minister Vincent Karremans expressed confidence on Thursday that Nexperia chips would soon reach European and global customers, underscoring the international reliance on these components.

