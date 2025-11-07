Germany's Stance: Russia Must Never Underestimate NATO

Germany's Chief of Defence, Carsten Breuer, delivered a stark warning to Russia during a speech in Berlin, underscoring that Moscow should never believe it can win a war against NATO or any of its members.

Highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a critical learning opportunity, Breuer urged for the adaptation and development of new military strategies to ensure robust defense capabilities.

He stressed that the miscalculation Russia made during its 2022 invasion of Ukraine should serve as a cautionary tale to prevent any future assumptions of a swift victory over NATO.

