Left Menu

Germany's Stance: Russia Must Never Underestimate NATO

Germany's Chief of Defence, Carsten Breuer, emphasized that Russia must never assume it can win a war against NATO. Drawing from lessons learned in Ukraine, Breuer insisted on developing new strategies to prevent future miscalculations by Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:20 IST
Germany's Stance: Russia Must Never Underestimate NATO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Chief of Defence, Carsten Breuer, delivered a stark warning to Russia during a speech in Berlin, underscoring that Moscow should never believe it can win a war against NATO or any of its members.

Highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a critical learning opportunity, Breuer urged for the adaptation and development of new military strategies to ensure robust defense capabilities.

He stressed that the miscalculation Russia made during its 2022 invasion of Ukraine should serve as a cautionary tale to prevent any future assumptions of a swift victory over NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

 Global
2
GST Rate Rejig Spurs Economic Growth and Investment in India

GST Rate Rejig Spurs Economic Growth and Investment in India

 India
3
Wales Rugby Team Embarks on a New Era with Coach Steve Tandy

Wales Rugby Team Embarks on a New Era with Coach Steve Tandy

 Global
4
Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka

Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025