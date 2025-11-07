Germany's Stance: Russia Must Never Underestimate NATO
Germany's Chief of Defence, Carsten Breuer, emphasized that Russia must never assume it can win a war against NATO. Drawing from lessons learned in Ukraine, Breuer insisted on developing new strategies to prevent future miscalculations by Moscow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:20 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's Chief of Defence, Carsten Breuer, delivered a stark warning to Russia during a speech in Berlin, underscoring that Moscow should never believe it can win a war against NATO or any of its members.
Highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a critical learning opportunity, Breuer urged for the adaptation and development of new military strategies to ensure robust defense capabilities.
He stressed that the miscalculation Russia made during its 2022 invasion of Ukraine should serve as a cautionary tale to prevent any future assumptions of a swift victory over NATO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka
New Vande Bharat Express Connects Kerala with Bengaluru: A Leap Forward in Southern Railway Travel
Running Towards Unity: Jammu BSF Marathon Set to Begin
Ayush Ministry Champions Integrative Cancer Care on National Awareness Day
Blaze in Delhi Warehouse Highlights Fire Safety Concerns