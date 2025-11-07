Left Menu

Drone Incidents in Belgium: A Political Tug-of-War Over Russian Assets

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius suggested that recent drone incidents in Belgium might be linked to discussions about using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine. The sightings of drones over Belgian airports and military bases have caused significant disruptions. The Belgian government is considering a carefully mapped response amid allegations of hybrid warfare by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius connected recent drone incidents in Belgium with ongoing talks about utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine financially. The increasing sightings of drones over Belgian airports and military bases have disrupted operations across Europe in recent months.

Amidst these challenges, some officials accused Russia of engaging in 'hybrid warfare,' though Moscow has denied these allegations. Belgium's Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, emphasized the necessity for solid guarantees before any action involving frozen Russian assets could proceed. Euroclear, a Belgian financial institution, holds the assets in question.

The Belgian government convened an emergency meeting after drone sightings led to operational halts. Belgium's Liege airport resumed flights after disruptions caused by the events. Meanwhile, Germany deployed rapid response teams to assist Belgium in countering drone threats, showcasing vulnerabilities within European airspace security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

