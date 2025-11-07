On Friday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius connected recent drone incidents in Belgium with ongoing talks about utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine financially. The increasing sightings of drones over Belgian airports and military bases have disrupted operations across Europe in recent months.

Amidst these challenges, some officials accused Russia of engaging in 'hybrid warfare,' though Moscow has denied these allegations. Belgium's Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, emphasized the necessity for solid guarantees before any action involving frozen Russian assets could proceed. Euroclear, a Belgian financial institution, holds the assets in question.

The Belgian government convened an emergency meeting after drone sightings led to operational halts. Belgium's Liege airport resumed flights after disruptions caused by the events. Meanwhile, Germany deployed rapid response teams to assist Belgium in countering drone threats, showcasing vulnerabilities within European airspace security.

