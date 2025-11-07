Assam Shifts Gears with Tata's Rs 27,000-Crore Semiconductor Powerhouse

The Tata Group's ambitious Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant in Assam is set to transform the region into a key player in India's technological landscape, as touted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her recent visit. This state-of-the-art facility is anticipated to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips daily, using cutting-edge packaging technologies.

Addressing the local entrepreneurs and students, Sitharaman highlighted Assam's pivotal role in India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat', emphasizing the opportunities for innovation and self-employment presented by the plant. She called on the youth to take entrepreneurial risks and contribute to this promising sector.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to boost India's semiconductor industry, with the facility intended to serve various essential sectors such as automotive, electric vehicles, and electronics. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, this project is a significant step towards enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities and economic resilience.

