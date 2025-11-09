Left Menu

5C Network signs MoU with German Medical Innovation Co for AI-driven radiology solutions

We are excited to bring our Bionic Suite to Europe with a forward-looking partner like GMIC Cyprus—a strategic leap in our mission to build the world's first AI-native radiology solution and a direct response to a global need, said Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO and Co-Founder of 5C Network.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

5C Network, an AI-driven radiology platform, on Sunday announced that it has signed an MoU with German Medical Innovation Co Ltd, a modern medical centre based in Limassol, Cyprus.

''This partnership marks a significant milestone in 5C Network's global expansion as it brings its Bionic Suite—India's most deployed AI-powered radiology solution—to the European market. PwC Cyprus acted as the facilitation agency for this partnership,'' Bengaluru-headquartered 5C Network said in a statement.

According to the company, the collaboration will focus on deploying and clinically validating Bionic Vision and Bionic Voice, two of 5C's flagship AI technologies designed to streamline radiology workflows, improve diagnostic accuracy, and reduce turnaround times, before scaling the technology across Europe.

Under the agreement, 5C Network and GMIC Cyprus will work together on research initiatives, pilot deployments, and clinical validation studies in Cyprus.

The partnership will deploy and evaluate Bionic Vision, 5C's AI suite for medical imaging that supports detection, triage, and quality control, the company said. It will also focus on Bionic Voice, a speech-to-report solution that enables radiologists to generate structured clinical reports faster and with greater precision.

"We are excited to bring our Bionic Suite to Europe with a forward-looking partner like GMIC Cyprus—a strategic leap in our mission to build the world's first AI-native radiology solution and a direct response to a global need," said Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO and Co-Founder of 5C Network.

