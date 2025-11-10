Left Menu

Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Sonatype, a leader in software supply chain security, has launched an Innovation Hub in Hyderabad. This hub aims to drive global AI innovation, open source security, and enhance product delivery. It will house over 200 experts focused on advancing AI/ML-driven security and cloud-native development.

Updated: 10-11-2025 17:08 IST
Sonatype, an end-to-end software supply chain security firm, announced the inauguration of its new Innovation Hub in Hyderabad on Monday. The hub marks a significant step in the company's international growth, underscoring its dedication to AI innovation, open source security, and round-the-clock global product delivery, according to a press release.

The Hyderabad Innovation Center is poised to become Sonatype's largest and fastest-growing research and development hub. It will host over 200 engineers, product leaders, data scientists, and AI experts, enhancing the Nexus ecosystem support and advancing automation, scalability, and customer experience. The team is tasked with pioneering innovations in AI/ML-driven security, cloud-native software development, and open source intelligence, thus bolstering Sonatype's capacity to protect the global software supply chain.

"By establishing our India Innovation Hub, Sonatype is capitalizing on one of the most vibrant technology ecosystems globally — promoting innovation that benefits developers worldwide," stated Sonatype CEO Bhagwat Swaroop. "Our Hyderabad Innovation Hub is a testament to Sonatype's confidence in local talent's ability to achieve global impact. It's more than just a new office; it's a convergence point for brilliant minds in engineering, open source, and AI, aiming to shape the future of secure software development," added Abhishek Chauhan, Sonatype Head of India and Senior Director of Technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

