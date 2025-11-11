Left Menu

Falcon Tech Robotics to Revolutionize UAE Retail with AI-Powered Robots

Falcon Tech Robotics LLC has inked a deal with LuLu Group International to deploy 290 Odigo AI robots in UAE hypermarkets and malls. This significant milestone highlights the emerging demand for automation, demonstrating Kody Technolab Ltd's prowess in advanced robotics and strengthening its position in the Middle East technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Falcon Tech Robotics LLC has signed a landmark agreement with LuLu Group International, leading to the deployment of 290 Odigo AI-powered robots across various locations in the United Arab Emirates. This operation, one of the region's most extensive AI robotics deployments, underscores the increasing demand for intelligent automation in the Middle East.

Under a strategic two-phase plan, the AI robots will be deployed in 60 LuLu locations, comprising 17 malls and 43 hypermarkets. Kody Technolab Ltd, through its joint venture, has showcased its capabilities by achieving this large-scale opportunity, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovative robotics solutions.

Developed by Kody Technolab Ltd, the Odigo platform excels in autonomous navigation and offers real-time engagement features, significantly enhancing the retail experience without added operational load. This agreement is a notable milestone, illustrating growing international confidence in the technology created by Kody Technolab and marking a significant achievement for Falcon Tech Robotics LLC.

