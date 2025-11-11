Falcon Tech Robotics to Revolutionize UAE Retail with AI-Powered Robots

Falcon Tech Robotics LLC has signed a landmark agreement with LuLu Group International, leading to the deployment of 290 Odigo AI-powered robots across various locations in the United Arab Emirates. This operation, one of the region's most extensive AI robotics deployments, underscores the increasing demand for intelligent automation in the Middle East.

Under a strategic two-phase plan, the AI robots will be deployed in 60 LuLu locations, comprising 17 malls and 43 hypermarkets. Kody Technolab Ltd, through its joint venture, has showcased its capabilities by achieving this large-scale opportunity, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovative robotics solutions.

Developed by Kody Technolab Ltd, the Odigo platform excels in autonomous navigation and offers real-time engagement features, significantly enhancing the retail experience without added operational load. This agreement is a notable milestone, illustrating growing international confidence in the technology created by Kody Technolab and marking a significant achievement for Falcon Tech Robotics LLC.

