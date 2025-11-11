Tripura Pioneers in Cyber Security with New Policy Unveiling

In a significant move to bolster cyber safety, the Tripura government introduced its Cyber Security Policy on Tuesday. The policy aims to establish a protective framework for the state's IT and ICT infrastructure, fortifying institutional mechanisms and enhancing capacity building.

The initiative, unveiled by S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlights the importance of securing citizen data against potential threats. The policy encourages collaborative action across public and private sectors to ensure a robust and secure cyberspace in the northeastern state.

A workshop, titled 'Cyber Bharat Setu: Bridging States, Securing Bharat', was held to complement the policy's goals. It focused on heightening cyber preparedness through training and scenario-based exercises, thereby reinforcing Tripura's cyber resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)