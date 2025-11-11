Left Menu

Tripura Pioneers in Cyber Security with New Policy Unveiling

The Tripura government has launched its Cyber Security Policy to protect state IT systems and citizens from cyber threats. Unveiled by S. Krishnan, this framework aims to fortify security strategies and promote collaboration across sectors for a resilient online environment.

Updated: 11-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:44 IST
In a significant move to bolster cyber safety, the Tripura government introduced its Cyber Security Policy on Tuesday. The policy aims to establish a protective framework for the state's IT and ICT infrastructure, fortifying institutional mechanisms and enhancing capacity building.

The initiative, unveiled by S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlights the importance of securing citizen data against potential threats. The policy encourages collaborative action across public and private sectors to ensure a robust and secure cyberspace in the northeastern state.

A workshop, titled 'Cyber Bharat Setu: Bridging States, Securing Bharat', was held to complement the policy's goals. It focused on heightening cyber preparedness through training and scenario-based exercises, thereby reinforcing Tripura's cyber resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

