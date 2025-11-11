Left Menu

AI Meets Copyright: German Court Rules Against OpenAI in Landmark Case

A German court ruled that OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, violated copyright laws by using lyrics from German songs, including those by Herbert Groenemeyer, without permission. The case, brought by the music rights body GEMA, could set a legal precedent for AI's use of copyrighted material in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:17 IST
AI Meets Copyright: German Court Rules Against OpenAI in Landmark Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark ruling, a German court found OpenAI guilty of breaching copyright laws by using song lyrics from artists such as Herbert Groenemeyer to train its ChatGPT language model. This verdict, which originated from a case initiated by music rights society GEMA, challenges the U.S. firm's approach to data sourcing.

Despite arguments by OpenAI that its technology merely reflects learned data rather than storing specific content, the court determined the chatbot's memorization and reproduction of lyrics violated intellectual property rights. This judgment has potential implications for how artificial intelligence developers handle copyrighted material moving forward.

GEMA's legal advisor, Kai Welp, expressed hope for constructive discussions with OpenAI regarding compensation for copyright holders. As OpenAI considers its legal options, this ruling may inspire similar action from artists worldwide in response to AI's data practices.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

 India
2
Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

 India
3
Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech Resurgence

Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech ...

 Global
4
Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of polling in second phase of Bihar assembly elections: Officials.

Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of po...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025