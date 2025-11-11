Left Menu

HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility

HellermannTyton Pvt Ltd announces the opening of its new facility in Chennai, expanding its presence in India. The factory is equipped with advanced technologies to serve the automotive and industrial sectors. It supports the 'Make in India' initiative and is expected to create over 200 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HellermannTyton Pvt Ltd, known globally for its cable management and connectivity solutions, has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai, marking a significant expansion of its operations in India.

The 100,000 square-foot factory aims to deliver world-class cable management solutions utilizing advanced injection moulding technologies and digital-first operations. This facility will primarily serve the automotive and industrial sectors, playing a crucial role in the 'Make in India' initiative by generating over 200 local jobs and contributing to Tamil Nadu's manufacturing ecosystem.

At the inauguration, Alasdair Abercrombie Barnett, HellermannTyton's APAC President, emphasized the importance of India as a market and the company's commitment to regional growth. The Chennai facility will act as a strategic hub for domestic and international operations, reflecting the company's vision to bolster regional capabilities and improve customer proximity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

