Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India

Novo Nordisk, a Danish drugmaker, has slashed the price of its popular weight-loss medication Wegovy by up to 33% in the Indian market. This strategic reduction comes in light of competition from Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, which recently dominated the Indian weight-loss drug sector by value sales in October.

The reduced pricing sees Wegovy's highest dose of 2.4 mg now retailing at 16,400 rupees ($186.59), a decrease from its previous cost of 24,389.06 rupees. Similarly, its lowest dose of 0.25 mg will now be priced at 10,850 rupees, down from the earlier rate of 16,260.94 rupees. This adjustment is likely aimed at bolstering the drug's market position amidst rising competition.

While Novo Nordisk has not yet commented on the price cut, the move aligns with the company's efforts to maintain competitiveness in a rapidly expanding market. The price reduction also underscores the intense rivalry in the weight-loss therapeutic field, a sector seeing significant consumer demand and subsequent price competition. ($1 = 87.8950 Indian rupees)