Revolutionizing Warfare: The Future Role of Drones and AI in Combat Aviation

Major General Abhinaya Rai emphasized the expanding role of Remotely Piloted Aircraft in future wars, highlighting their strategic importance beyond peacetime operations. A seminar in Nashik discussed the evolving doctrine of Army aviation, including AI's potential impact and the concept of 'air littoral' in modern warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:29 IST
  • India

The role of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), commonly known as drones or UAVs, is poised for expansion in future warfare, as highlighted by Major General Abhinaya Rai. Speaking at the 'Army Aviation in Decade of Transformation- Runway Round Table First Edition' seminar at Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, the officer contested the notion that RPAs are suited only for peacetime operations.

During the seminar, military officials elaborated on a comprehensive roadmap that reimagines Army aviation in response to the evolving nature of warfare. Topics ranged from the doctrinal evolution and organizational restructuring to discussions about AI-enabled technologies that are set to revolutionize decision-making and combat training.

Participants delved into advanced concepts such as 'air littoral' control, a tactical space crucial for modern commanders. The seminar also offered a visionary outlook on aviation titled 'Vision @ 2047,' centered on AI-driven precision and technological advancements in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

