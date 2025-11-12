Australia's top security official has sounded the alarm on the growing threat of cyber sabotage by hackers linked to China's government and military. These cyber agents have been probing Australia's telecom networks and critical infrastructure, according to Mike Burgess, director general of security for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

Burgess, addressing a Melbourne business conference, warned that espionage had already cost Australia A$12.5 billion last year, including A$2 billion in lost trade secrets and intellectual property. He detailed the activities of hacking groups Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon, who have reportedly been scouting the country's critical infrastructure for potential sabotage.

China dismisses these assertions as a 'false narrative', with a spokesperson accusing Australia of spreading misinformation and heightening tensions. Despite the political discontent, Burgess remains steadfast in his warnings, highlighting the real threat cyber sabotage poses to Australia's economic stability and security.

