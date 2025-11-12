Left Menu

Cyber Sabotage: The Rising Threat to Australian Infrastructure

Australia's spy chief reveals hackers linked to China's government are targeting telecom networks and key infrastructure. The cyber espionage has cost Australia approximately A$12.5 billion. Despite China's denial, the threat of economic disruption via cyber sabotage remains a significant concern for national security.

Australia's top security official has sounded the alarm on the growing threat of cyber sabotage by hackers linked to China's government and military. These cyber agents have been probing Australia's telecom networks and critical infrastructure, according to Mike Burgess, director general of security for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

Burgess, addressing a Melbourne business conference, warned that espionage had already cost Australia A$12.5 billion last year, including A$2 billion in lost trade secrets and intellectual property. He detailed the activities of hacking groups Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon, who have reportedly been scouting the country's critical infrastructure for potential sabotage.

China dismisses these assertions as a 'false narrative', with a spokesperson accusing Australia of spreading misinformation and heightening tensions. Despite the political discontent, Burgess remains steadfast in his warnings, highlighting the real threat cyber sabotage poses to Australia's economic stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

