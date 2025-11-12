Wall Street Mixed as Investors Rotate from Tech to Healthcare and Financials

On Wednesday, Wall Street exhibited mixed performances as the Dow reached a record high, while the Nasdaq underperformed. Investors moved away from technology stocks, notably Alphabet, Tesla, and Meta Platforms, due to their significant drops, amid continuous uncertainty about the U.S. government shutdown's end.

Financial and healthcare sectors gained traction, with AMD showing impressive growth following optimistic long-term forecasts, pulling up the semiconductor sector. IBM also made gains with new quantum computing chips. The anticipation around Nvidia's upcoming earnings remains high due to AI enthusiasm.

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has heavily impacted economic data collection and created instability in sectors like air travel and food subsidies. Traders are forecasting a potential quarter-point interest rate cut in December, while President Trump aims to assert greater influence over the Federal Reserve.