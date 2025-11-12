Left Menu

Wall Street Mixed as Investors Rotate from Tech to Healthcare and Financials

Wall Street's indexes showed mixed results, with the Dow hitting a record high as investors shifted focus from tech stocks to healthcare and financials due to uncertainty surrounding the U.S. government shutdown and tech valuations. AMD boosted semiconductor gains, while IBM rose on quantum chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:06 IST
Wall Street Mixed as Investors Rotate from Tech to Healthcare and Financials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Wall Street exhibited mixed performances as the Dow reached a record high, while the Nasdaq underperformed. Investors moved away from technology stocks, notably Alphabet, Tesla, and Meta Platforms, due to their significant drops, amid continuous uncertainty about the U.S. government shutdown's end.

Financial and healthcare sectors gained traction, with AMD showing impressive growth following optimistic long-term forecasts, pulling up the semiconductor sector. IBM also made gains with new quantum computing chips. The anticipation around Nvidia's upcoming earnings remains high due to AI enthusiasm.

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has heavily impacted economic data collection and created instability in sectors like air travel and food subsidies. Traders are forecasting a potential quarter-point interest rate cut in December, while President Trump aims to assert greater influence over the Federal Reserve.

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

 Global
2
Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

 Global
3
Tensions Flare in Bangladesh as Bombings Precede High-Profile Verdict

Tensions Flare in Bangladesh as Bombings Precede High-Profile Verdict

 Bangladesh
4
Sri Lanka Cricketers Face Tough Choices Amid Islamabad Bombing

Sri Lanka Cricketers Face Tough Choices Amid Islamabad Bombing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025