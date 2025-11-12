Left Menu

Ireland Investigates Social Media Giant X for Compliance Violations

Ireland's media regulator has launched a probe into social media platform X over concerns regarding appeal processes for content moderation decisions. It is the first investigation under the EU's Digital Services Act. The outcome could lead to significant fines if X is found non-compliant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:29 IST
Ireland Investigates Social Media Giant X for Compliance Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ireland's media oversight body launched an investigation on Wednesday into social media platform X, focusing on its compliance with content moderation appeal processes and internal complaint systems. The investigation, carried out under the European Union's Digital Services Act, marks a significant step in enforcing tech regulations in Ireland.

This probe is the first of its kind by the Irish regulator, aiming to supervise platforms based in Ireland for adherence to the EU law. The operation seeks to assess whether Elon Musk's X, along with other large tech companies with European headquarters in Ireland, comply with the DSA's stringent requirements.

The inquiry emerged from concerns raised by the regulator's team, alongside information from the NGO HateAid and a user complaint. John Evans, the Irish digital services commissioner, emphasized the importance of safeguarding users' online experiences across the EU. Ireland's regulatory actions align with European efforts to tighten controls on Big Tech through the DSA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

 Global
2
Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

 Global
3
Tensions Flare in Bangladesh as Bombings Precede High-Profile Verdict

Tensions Flare in Bangladesh as Bombings Precede High-Profile Verdict

 Bangladesh
4
Sri Lanka Cricketers Face Tough Choices Amid Islamabad Bombing

Sri Lanka Cricketers Face Tough Choices Amid Islamabad Bombing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025