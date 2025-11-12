Ireland Investigates Social Media Giant X for Compliance Violations

Ireland's media oversight body launched an investigation on Wednesday into social media platform X, focusing on its compliance with content moderation appeal processes and internal complaint systems. The investigation, carried out under the European Union's Digital Services Act, marks a significant step in enforcing tech regulations in Ireland.

This probe is the first of its kind by the Irish regulator, aiming to supervise platforms based in Ireland for adherence to the EU law. The operation seeks to assess whether Elon Musk's X, along with other large tech companies with European headquarters in Ireland, comply with the DSA's stringent requirements.

The inquiry emerged from concerns raised by the regulator's team, alongside information from the NGO HateAid and a user complaint. John Evans, the Irish digital services commissioner, emphasized the importance of safeguarding users' online experiences across the EU. Ireland's regulatory actions align with European efforts to tighten controls on Big Tech through the DSA.

