OpenAI Battles Legal Demand Over 20 Million ChatGPT Logs

OpenAI is contesting a New York court order to disclose 20 million ChatGPT chat logs due to privacy concerns amid a copyright lawsuit by news outlets. The move seeks to protect user privacy, as the company emphasizes that the lawsuit is speculative and not relevant to the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 03:03 IST
OpenAI has requested a New York federal judge to overturn a mandate ordering the company to hand over 20 million anonymized ChatGPT chat logs. This is part of an ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit filed by the New York Times and other media entities.

The lawsuit claims that the chat logs may contain instances where ChatGPT reproduced copyrighted content belonging to the outlets. OpenAI argues that turning over these logs would breach user privacy, as the majority of the data is irrelevant to the case, and asserts the allegations are unfounded.

This legal battle is one among many, where tech companies face scrutiny over the alleged misuse of copyrighted materials to train AI systems. With OpenAI stating that user privacy is a priority, the outcome of this case could set precedents for how AI training data is handled in the future.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

