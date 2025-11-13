OpenAI Battles Legal Demand Over 20 Million ChatGPT Logs

OpenAI has requested a New York federal judge to overturn a mandate ordering the company to hand over 20 million anonymized ChatGPT chat logs. This is part of an ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit filed by the New York Times and other media entities.

The lawsuit claims that the chat logs may contain instances where ChatGPT reproduced copyrighted content belonging to the outlets. OpenAI argues that turning over these logs would breach user privacy, as the majority of the data is irrelevant to the case, and asserts the allegations are unfounded.

This legal battle is one among many, where tech companies face scrutiny over the alleged misuse of copyrighted materials to train AI systems. With OpenAI stating that user privacy is a priority, the outcome of this case could set precedents for how AI training data is handled in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)