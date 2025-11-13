Left Menu

India's Tech Triumph: Pioneering Innovations and Growth

India is positioning itself as a global leader in science and technology through initiatives like the National Research Foundation and ₹1 trillion R&D fund. With significant progress in research publications and startups, the country's focus remains on building a resilient innovation ecosystem aligned with national priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is on the cusp of a technological transformation, aiming not only to enhance research but to build an innovation ecosystem that rivals global peers. With initiatives like the National Research Foundation and the ₹1 trillion R&D Innovation Fund, India is steadily creating a future-ready, self-reliant, globally influential science and technology landscape.

Dr. Abhay Karandikar of the Department of Science & Technology highlighted the nation's achievements at the IEEE Future Networks World Forum 2025, emphasizing developments in quantum computing and AI, and noting India's third-place global ranking in research publications and startups.

At the Forum, tech visionaries discussed the future of networking, and the IEEE Connecting the Unconnected program illustrated how bridging the digital divide extends the benefits of technology globally. The event served as a critical platform for advancing discussions on 5G, 6G, and beyond, in building resilient, inclusive digital networks.

