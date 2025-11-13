India's Tech Triumph: Pioneering Innovations and Growth

India is on the cusp of a technological transformation, aiming not only to enhance research but to build an innovation ecosystem that rivals global peers. With initiatives like the National Research Foundation and the ₹1 trillion R&D Innovation Fund, India is steadily creating a future-ready, self-reliant, globally influential science and technology landscape.

Dr. Abhay Karandikar of the Department of Science & Technology highlighted the nation's achievements at the IEEE Future Networks World Forum 2025, emphasizing developments in quantum computing and AI, and noting India's third-place global ranking in research publications and startups.

At the Forum, tech visionaries discussed the future of networking, and the IEEE Connecting the Unconnected program illustrated how bridging the digital divide extends the benefits of technology globally. The event served as a critical platform for advancing discussions on 5G, 6G, and beyond, in building resilient, inclusive digital networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)