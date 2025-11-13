Left Menu

Skies the Limit for LAT Aerospace's Electric UAV Revolution

Deepinder Goyal's aerospace venture, LAT Aerospace, is set to test its electric UAV capable of flying between Mumbai and Pune. The craft, with 60 minutes of endurance, signals a new era in aviation technology. LAT Aviation is exploring hybrid-electric propulsion and building gas turbine engines.

Updated: 13-11-2025 14:33 IST
  • India

Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace is on the brink of a breakthrough with its electric unmanned aerial vehicle, which is soon to be tested. The vehicle's 60-minute range offers the potential to cover the distance from Mumbai to Pune, marking a notable advancement in UAV technology.

The company, co-founded in January 2025 by Goyal and Surobhi Das, focuses on developing Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft. These are designed to operate from small air-stops, providing a significant shift from traditional airport operations.

Further innovations are underway, with LAT Aviation delving into hybrid-electric propulsion systems and developing gas turbine engines. Goyal emphasized the complexity of these engineering challenges, but remains committed to achieving this vision within the decade.

