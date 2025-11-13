Skies the Limit for LAT Aerospace's Electric UAV Revolution

Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace is on the brink of a breakthrough with its electric unmanned aerial vehicle, which is soon to be tested. The vehicle's 60-minute range offers the potential to cover the distance from Mumbai to Pune, marking a notable advancement in UAV technology.

The company, co-founded in January 2025 by Goyal and Surobhi Das, focuses on developing Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft. These are designed to operate from small air-stops, providing a significant shift from traditional airport operations.

Further innovations are underway, with LAT Aviation delving into hybrid-electric propulsion systems and developing gas turbine engines. Goyal emphasized the complexity of these engineering challenges, but remains committed to achieving this vision within the decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)