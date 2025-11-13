EU to Expedite Tariffs on Cheap Chinese Imports

The European Union is pushing to accelerate the implementation of customs duties on low-value parcels as a measure to counteract inexpensive imports from Chinese e-commerce giants such as Shein and Temu. Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic highlighted the urgency of advancing the removal of the 'de minimis' exemption, initially planned for 2028, to 2026.

The volume of inexpensive parcels entering the EU doubled in the past year, predominantly originating from China. This influx has prompted the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, to move swiftly, with support from member nations like Greece, which favors immediate tariff implementation to protect domestic markets.

While the U.S. has already abandoned a similar policy, the EU is coordinating to prevent disparate national fees that could disrupt the single market. Finance ministers are expected to align on this adjustment, paving the way for parliamentary negotiations needed to formalize the new customs regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)