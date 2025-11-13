Michael Burry's Strategic Retreat: A Step Back from the Hedge Fund World
Michael Burry, famous for his mortgage crisis predictions, has deregistered his Scion Asset Management fund. This move frees him from regulatory reporting, sparking speculation about his future endeavors. Burry has been critical of tech giants, accusing them of inflating profits. Observers anticipate his continued influence, albeit in a less public sphere.
Investor Michael Burry, renowned for his prescient bets against the U.S. housing market in 2008, has taken the notable step of deregistering his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management. The change in registration status was confirmed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, labeling Scion as "terminated" from November 10. This deregistration suggests that Scion is now exempt from regulatory filing obligations.
Amid speculation, Burry recently hinted at new beginnings, stating on social media platform X, "On to much better things Nov 25th." Analysts have long scrutinized Scion's investments for signs of new market trends. However, Burry has also intensified criticism toward tech giants like Nvidia and Palantir Technologies, accusing them of financial manipulation.
Burry's outspoken nature continues to generate interest. His insights, featured in Michael Lewis's "The Big Short," maintain relevance as he adapts to a changing industry landscape, potentially through a family-office model. Despite his public retreat, experts believe Burry remains a formidable market player.
(With inputs from agencies.)
