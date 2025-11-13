Disney Battles YouTube TV Amidst Streaming Boom

Disney announced on Thursday a potential long-term dispute with YouTube TV over channel distribution, impacting its traditional TV business and leading to an 8% drop in shares. The disagreement coincides with Disney missing quarterly revenue expectations, despite positive growth in streaming and theme parks.

In a post-earnings call, Disney's CFO Hugh Johnston emphasized the company's preparations for extended negotiations, as Disney channels were removed from YouTube TV in a recent carriage rights conflict. This follows similar clashes, highlighting YouTube TV's rapid ascent and Google's negotiation power.

Even as traditional TV revenue declines, Disney reports a surge in its streaming sector and a growing theme park unit. The media giant plans to raise dividends by 50% and double its share buyback strategy, positioning itself against an industry-wide shift from cable TV to digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)