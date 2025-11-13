Carlyle Eyes Lukoil's Foreign Assets

U.S. private equity powerhouse Carlyle is considering the acquisition of foreign assets owned by Russian oil firm Lukoil, according to three industry insiders.

Currently, Carlyle is in the infancy stages of exploring this investment opportunity. The firm may apply for a U.S. license and commence the due diligence process, a source revealed.

Despite informing Lukoil of its intentions, Carlyle could still decide against the purchase, noted another source.

