Left Menu

Carlyle Eyes Lukoil's Foreign Assets

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle is investigating the possibility of acquiring foreign assets from Russian oil company Lukoil. Currently in the preliminary stages, Carlyle may apply for a U.S. license and conduct due diligence but could still opt out of the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:33 IST
Carlyle Eyes Lukoil's Foreign Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. private equity powerhouse Carlyle is considering the acquisition of foreign assets owned by Russian oil firm Lukoil, according to three industry insiders.

Currently, Carlyle is in the infancy stages of exploring this investment opportunity. The firm may apply for a U.S. license and commence the due diligence process, a source revealed.

Despite informing Lukoil of its intentions, Carlyle could still decide against the purchase, noted another source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria Triumphs Over Gabon in Dramatic World Cup Playoff Battle

Nigeria Triumphs Over Gabon in Dramatic World Cup Playoff Battle

 Global
2
U.S. Challenges Workers' Rights at Mexican Auto Plant Under USMCA

U.S. Challenges Workers' Rights at Mexican Auto Plant Under USMCA

 Global
3
Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions

Ceasefire Complications: Hostage Remains and Diplomatic Tensions

 Israel
4
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Cybercrime Racket in Bengaluru

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Cybercrime Racket in Bengaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025