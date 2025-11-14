Nagarro Reports Robust Growth Amid Currency Challenges in Q3 2025

Nagarro, a renowned global digital engineering company, unveiled its Q3 2025 financial results, showcasing a revenue increase to €254.6 million—a 4.8% growth year-over-year. Organic growth reached 3.7% in Euro terms. Despite fluctuations in currency impacting adjusted EBITDA, gross profits were robust, hitting €84.2 million.

The firm also reported a net profit surge to €21.4 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 68%. Maintaining its guidance for the full year, Nagarro announced plans to redeem a significant portion of its treasury shares and a share buyback scheme capped at €20 million.

In addition to financial growth, the company expanded its workforce by 233 professionals during the quarter. Nagarro remains committed to its entrepreneurial, agile, and client-focused operations, continuing its trajectory of sustained development in the digital engineering space.

