Telecom Triumph: Steering India's Digital Revolution

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan hailed India's telecommunication sector as 'remarkable,' highlighting its centrality to digital India. Emphasizing ethical connectivity, he praised Indian Telecommunications Service for their role in the nation's growth and stressed the importance of inclusive data networks for the country's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan lauded the 'remarkable' evolution of India's telecommunication sector, underscoring its critical role in the digital transformation of the nation. Speaking on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS), Radhakrishnan emphasized telecommunications as the backbone supporting governance, education, finance, and innovation across the country.

At the event marking 60 years of ITS, he reiterated the need for the upcoming connectivity era to be founded on ethical principles. He stressed that data and networks should be inclusive, ensuring no citizen is left behind, regardless of distance or disadvantage.

Praising the expert engineering and institutional strength of ITS officers, Radhakrishnan acknowledged their contribution to policy formulation, spectrum management, and network security. He referred to them as pivotal architects of India's infrastructure transformation, drawing parallels between telecommunications and the historic significance of roads and railways during the industrial revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

