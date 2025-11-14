Left Menu

A Decade of Transformation: Doug McMillon Retires as Walmart CEO

Doug McMillon is set to retire as Walmart's CEO after a decade that saw the company transform into a technology-driven retail giant. John Furner will succeed him. Under McMillon, Walmart significantly increased its ecommerce sales and integrated new technologies, further driving its market value up.

Doug McMillon, who spearheaded Walmart's modernization into a technology-driven retail juggernaut, will retire next year, the company announced. McMillon, 59, will be succeeded by John Furner, head of Walmart's U.S. division, who brings 30 years of experience with the retail giant.

Walmart's shares took a small hit due to investor concerns over the timing of McMillon's decision, which analysts had expected later. Charlie Grom from Gordon Haskett expressed shareholder anxiety as the transition was announced earlier than anticipated.

During his tenure, McMillon expanded Walmart's ecommerce efforts, increasing its market value significantly. His successor, John Furner, is set to guide the company further into the AI-driven retail landscape, ensuring Walmart remains at the forefront of technological adoption.

