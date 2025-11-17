Left Menu

India's Electronics Manufacturing Boom: A New Era Begins

India's government approved 17 projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, with a Rs 7,172 crore investment, creating 11,800 jobs. Spread across nine states, these projects aim to boost production in sectors like smartphones and IT hardware, strengthening India's position in global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:18 IST
India's Electronics Manufacturing Boom: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has greenlit 17 projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), signaling a substantial investment of Rs 7,172 crore to boost India's homegrown electronics industry.

This strategic move is expected to create approximately 11,800 jobs while enhancing the country's position in global supply chains. With key sectors like smartphones, IT hardware, and telecom benefiting, the implementation of this scheme underscores India's commitment to becoming a global manufacturing hub.

The projects are spread across nine states and involve major players like Jabil, Aequs, and UnoMinda. This initiative is poised to propel India towards USD 500 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2030-31, driven by innovative design, quality standards, and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts peop...

 India
2
One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections: PM Modi.

One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mo...

 India
3
Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Asylum Limits Defense

Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Asylum Limits Defense

 Global
4
We win elections because we are committed to development and welfare 24/7: PM Modi while delivering Ram Nath Goenka lecture.

We win elections because we are committed to development and welfare 24/7: P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025