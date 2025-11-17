India's Electronics Manufacturing Boom: A New Era Begins
India's government approved 17 projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, with a Rs 7,172 crore investment, creating 11,800 jobs. Spread across nine states, these projects aim to boost production in sectors like smartphones and IT hardware, strengthening India's position in global supply chains.
The Indian government has greenlit 17 projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), signaling a substantial investment of Rs 7,172 crore to boost India's homegrown electronics industry.
This strategic move is expected to create approximately 11,800 jobs while enhancing the country's position in global supply chains. With key sectors like smartphones, IT hardware, and telecom benefiting, the implementation of this scheme underscores India's commitment to becoming a global manufacturing hub.
The projects are spread across nine states and involve major players like Jabil, Aequs, and UnoMinda. This initiative is poised to propel India towards USD 500 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2030-31, driven by innovative design, quality standards, and strategic partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
