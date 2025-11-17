Zetwerk Advances India's Electronics Manufacturing with Strategic Investments

Zetwerk Manufacturing businesses received official approval on Monday from the Electronics and IT Ministry for their crucial projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme.

The scheme includes high-value projects, specifically targeting optical transceivers and multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), crucial for advancing India's technology goals.

With these investments, Zetwerk aims to bolster domestic manufacturing capability, reduce reliance on imports, and contribute to a globally competitive environment as envisioned by the 'Make in India' initiative, thus enhancing India's presence in the global supply chain.