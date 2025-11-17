Zetwerk Advances India's Electronics Manufacturing with Strategic Investments
Zetwerk Manufacturing businesses have been approved for significant projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme. These projects include the development of advanced multi-layer printed circuit boards and optical transceivers, aiming to reduce import dependence and boost India's 'Make in India' initiative in electronics manufacturing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Zetwerk Manufacturing businesses received official approval on Monday from the Electronics and IT Ministry for their crucial projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme.
The scheme includes high-value projects, specifically targeting optical transceivers and multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), crucial for advancing India's technology goals.
With these investments, Zetwerk aims to bolster domestic manufacturing capability, reduce reliance on imports, and contribute to a globally competitive environment as envisioned by the 'Make in India' initiative, thus enhancing India's presence in the global supply chain.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World is looking at India's growth model as 'model of hope': PM Modi while delivering Ram Nath Goenka lecture.
Today's India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast despite global challenges: PM Modi in his Ram Nath Goenka lecture.
Our GDP is growing at near 7 pc despite global instabilities; India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model too: PM Modi.
India Eyes Rebuilding as They Clash with Bangladesh in AFC Qualifier
India's Plan to Clamp Down on Cheap Coke: Antidumping Duty Alert