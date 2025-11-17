Left Menu

Zetwerk Advances India's Electronics Manufacturing with Strategic Investments

Zetwerk Manufacturing businesses have been approved for significant projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme. These projects include the development of advanced multi-layer printed circuit boards and optical transceivers, aiming to reduce import dependence and boost India's 'Make in India' initiative in electronics manufacturing.

Zetwerk Manufacturing businesses received official approval on Monday from the Electronics and IT Ministry for their crucial projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme.

The scheme includes high-value projects, specifically targeting optical transceivers and multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), crucial for advancing India's technology goals.

With these investments, Zetwerk aims to bolster domestic manufacturing capability, reduce reliance on imports, and contribute to a globally competitive environment as envisioned by the 'Make in India' initiative, thus enhancing India's presence in the global supply chain.

