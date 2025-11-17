Capillary Technologies’ IPO Sees Steady Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Capillary Technologies India saw a subscription of 52% by the second day of bidding, indicating a steady interest from investors.

The offering comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of over 92 lakh shares. With shares priced between Rs 549 and Rs 577 each, the company projects raising up to Rs 877.5 crore at the upper price band.

The technology firm, known for its AI-based SaaS products, primarily serves enterprise customers internationally. Prominent managers of the IPO include JM Financial and Nomura Financial Advisory.

