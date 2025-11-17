Left Menu

Capillary Technologies’ IPO Sees Steady Subscription

The IPO of Capillary Technologies India recorded 52% subscription on its second day. The company has priced shares between Rs 549-577, with an estimated raise of Rs 877.5 crore. It aims to expand its AI-based SaaS solutions for enterprise customers. Bidding closes on November 18.

Capillary Technologies' IPO Sees Steady Subscription
The initial public offering (IPO) of Capillary Technologies India saw a subscription of 52% by the second day of bidding, indicating a steady interest from investors.

The offering comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of over 92 lakh shares. With shares priced between Rs 549 and Rs 577 each, the company projects raising up to Rs 877.5 crore at the upper price band.

The technology firm, known for its AI-based SaaS products, primarily serves enterprise customers internationally. Prominent managers of the IPO include JM Financial and Nomura Financial Advisory.

