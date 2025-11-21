Left Menu

Myntra’s M-Now drives 10% of total orders; eyes 4 million orders in 2025

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:18 IST
Myntra’s M-Now drives 10% of total orders; eyes 4 million orders in 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Friday said its quick commerce arm M-Now service, which has completed one year of launch, is driving 10 per cent of its total orders in the locations where it operates.

While Myntra did not disclose the current total number of M-Now orders, the company said it aims to cross 4 million M-Now orders in CY25 with the current run rate.

M-Now currently serves customers across 940 pincodes and features a selection of over 1,000 domestic and international brands.

The platform currently has a dark store network of over 80 stores across cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025