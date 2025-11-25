Left Menu

China's Shenzhou-22: A Lifeline for Space Safety

China's Shenzhou-22 mission has been launched to address safety risks in the country's crewed spaceflight program. This comes after the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was found unfit due to debris damage. The Shenzhou-22 will ensure the safe return of astronauts from the Tiangong space station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:35 IST
China's Shenzhou-22: A Lifeline for Space Safety

China successfully launched the Shenzhou-22 mission on Tuesday, marking a critical step in bolstering the safety of its crewed spaceflight program. This launch follows an in-orbit incident earlier this month that left the country's space station without a viable return vessel for its astronauts.

The Shenzhou-22 spacecraft departed from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:11 p.m. local time. Its mission is to reach the Tiangong space station, currently home to three astronauts who were previously left without a flightworthy vessel due to debris damage sustained by the earlier Shenzhou-20.

This quick response highlights China's commitment to ensuring crew safety, particularly in comparison to the United States' lengthy resolution of a similar incident with NASA astronauts. Both nations aim to advance their lunar exploration goals by 2030, closely monitoring each other's methods and innovations in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

 India
2
By 2047 when we complete 100 years of India's Independence, we will have to ensure a developed India: PM Modi in Ayodhya.

By 2047 when we complete 100 years of India's Independence, we will have to ...

 India
3
Siemens Energy India Posts Robust Profit Growth Amid Rising Demand

Siemens Energy India Posts Robust Profit Growth Amid Rising Demand

 India
4
Rooftop Collapse in New Delhi Injures Four

Rooftop Collapse in New Delhi Injures Four

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025