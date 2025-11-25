Left Menu

UST and Aviva Investors Forge a Digital Transformation Alliance

UST and Aviva Investors have extended their partnership into a comprehensive managed services model, focusing on AI and digital innovations. Over the next five years, UST will enhance Aviva Investors' technological capabilities through newly formed Centers of Excellence designed to drive innovation and operational transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:42 IST
UST, a leader in AI and technology transformations, has been chosen by Aviva Investors as their exclusive digital partner for the next five years. This move expands their 16-year collaboration into an extensive managed services model.

With this partnership, UST will oversee Aviva's technological domains, aiming to scale operations and revolutionize innovation, especially in AI. Newly established Centers of Excellence will lead this charge, integrating AI and machine learning insights into daily operations while bolstering analytics and data visualization capabilities.

Praveen Prabhakaran, COO of UST, emphasizes the strength of their partnership with Aviva, highlighting shared values and a 'One Team' approach. Paul Cane, CIO of Aviva Investors, notes that this partnership will significantly aid their technology ambitions and client outcomes.

