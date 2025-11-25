Chennai Emerges as a Hub for Maritime Intelligence with Lloyd's List's New Centre

Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate leader, has successfully facilitated the launch of a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) for Lloyd's List Intelligence in Chennai, India. This centre is poised to bolster the firm's capabilities in maritime intelligence, meeting the soaring demand for data and trade insights.

Chennai, with its rich maritime history and status as a booming tech hub, was selected as the location of choice. The GCC will manage over a billion maritime data inputs daily, enhancing Lloyd's List's global operations by providing precise and actionable intelligence.

The initiative underscores both Cushman & Wakefield's and Lloyd's List Intelligence's commitments to leveraging Chennai's deep talent pool and strategic advantages, further cementing the city's position as a competitive GCC player in the Asia Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)