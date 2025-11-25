Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

On November 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate Skyroot's Infinity Campus, along with its first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, as revealed in an official statement on Tuesday.

This cutting-edge facility, encompassing around 200,000 square feet, is designed for the comprehensive process of designing, developing, integrating, and testing multiple launch vehicles, with the ability to produce one orbital rocket per month.

Skyroot, established by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, represents the forefront of India's private space industry. The company's achievements, including the 2022 launch of Vikram-S, underscore the efficacy of recent governmental reforms and India's prowess as a burgeoning space giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)