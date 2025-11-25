Left Menu

Skyroot's Inauguration: A New Era in India's Space Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Skyroot's Infinity Campus and Vikram-I rocket on November 27. Skyroot, a prominent Indian space startup, is advancing its capabilities with a state-of-the-art facility. The move highlights India's growing prominence in the global private space sector.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On November 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate Skyroot's Infinity Campus, along with its first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, as revealed in an official statement on Tuesday.

This cutting-edge facility, encompassing around 200,000 square feet, is designed for the comprehensive process of designing, developing, integrating, and testing multiple launch vehicles, with the ability to produce one orbital rocket per month.

Skyroot, established by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, represents the forefront of India's private space industry. The company's achievements, including the 2022 launch of Vikram-S, underscore the efficacy of recent governmental reforms and India's prowess as a burgeoning space giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

