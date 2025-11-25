AI Chip Wars: Market Shifts Amid Growing Competition and Economic Uncertainty

Stocks in the tech sector faced significant declines on Thursday, primarily driven by Nvidia's share drop as competitive pressures in the AI chip market intensified. Investors also sifted through delayed economic data following the recent U.S. government shutdown, impacting market sentiment.

Alphabet's shares experienced an uptick after reports emerged that Meta Platforms might engage Google's AI chips for its data centers by 2027, bolstering Google's cloud ambitions. This news came as a relief in a sector fraught with concerns over valuations and excessive AI-related expenditure.

With economic data indicating a slowdown, market confidence received support from bets on an upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted that an announcement regarding the next Fed Chair might occur by Christmas, steering investor focus on future monetary policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)