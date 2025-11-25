AI Chip Wars: Market Shifts Amid Growing Competition and Economic Uncertainty
The stock market saw turbulence as Nvidia's shares dropped due to rising competition in the AI chip sector, while Alphabet's shares rose following news of Meta's potential partnership with Google for AI chips. Meanwhile, delayed economic data influenced investor sentiment amid hints of a potential interest rate cut.
Stocks in the tech sector faced significant declines on Thursday, primarily driven by Nvidia's share drop as competitive pressures in the AI chip market intensified. Investors also sifted through delayed economic data following the recent U.S. government shutdown, impacting market sentiment.
Alphabet's shares experienced an uptick after reports emerged that Meta Platforms might engage Google's AI chips for its data centers by 2027, bolstering Google's cloud ambitions. This news came as a relief in a sector fraught with concerns over valuations and excessive AI-related expenditure.
With economic data indicating a slowdown, market confidence received support from bets on an upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted that an announcement regarding the next Fed Chair might occur by Christmas, steering investor focus on future monetary policies.
